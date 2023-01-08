Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Malaysia Open 2023 - Preview, Draws, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream
All you need to know about the 2023 Malaysia Open Badminton in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The 2023 Malaysia Open, also known as the Petronas Malaysia Open, will take place at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from January 10–15, 2023. The tournament will be the first of the 2023 BWF World Tour and is also a part of the Malaysia Open Championships.
Which Indian Players will be taking part?
Lakshya Sen, who is seeded 7, Srikanth Kidambi, and H. S. Prannoy will lead the Indian challenge in men's singles. While P.V. Sindhu, seeded 6 , Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, and Malvika Bansod will be taking part in the women's singles.
In the doubles events, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded 7, as well as Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand and Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam, will compete.
Draws (Indian Players)- Round 1
Men's Singles
Kenta Nishimoto (JAPAN) vs. Kidambi Srikanth (INDIA) H S Prannoy (INDIA) vs. Lakshya Sen [7] (INDIA)
Women's Singles
Saina Nehwal (INDIA) vs. Han Yue (CHINA) Aakarshi Kashyap (INDIA) vs. Wen Chi HSU (CHINESE TAIPEI) P.V.Sindhu [6] (INDIA) vs. Carolina Marin (SPAIN) Malvika Bansod (INDIA) vs. AN Se Young (KOREA)
Men's Doubles
- Kang Min Hyuk & Seo Seung Jae (KOREA) vs. M.R. Arjun & Dhruv Kapila (INDIA)
- Choi Sol Gyu & Kim Won Ho (KOREA) vs. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty (INDIA)
* Arjun and Dhruv have withdrawn from the tournament due to injury
Women's Doubles
- Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand (INDIA) vs. Yeung Nga Ting & Yeung Pui Lam (HONG KONG)
- Ashwini Bhat & Shikha Gautam (INDIA) vs. Supissara Paewsampran & Putita Supajirakul (THAILAND)
Defending Champions- 65th Edition (2022)
Schedule
Live Stream?
