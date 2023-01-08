Malaysia Open 2023 - Preview, Draws, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream

The 2023 Malaysia Open, also known as the Petronas Malaysia Open, will take place at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from January 10–15, 2023. The tournament will be the first of the 2023 BWF World Tour and is also a part of the Malaysia Open Championships.



Which Indian Players will be taking part?

The shuttlers are looking forward to kicking off 2023 with a bang at the 2023 Malaysia Open Championship after an eventful year in the Indian badminton landscape.

Lakshya Sen, who is seeded 7, Srikanth Kidambi, and H. S. Prannoy will lead the Indian challenge in men's singles. While P.V. Sindhu, seeded 6 , Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, and Malvika Bansod will be taking part in the women's singles.



Malaysia Open 2023 - Singles Contestants



In the doubles events, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded 7, as well as Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand and Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam, will compete.





Malaysia Open 2023- Doubles Contestants





Draws (Indian Players)- Round 1 Men's Singles Kenta Nishimoto (JAPAN) vs. Kidambi Srikanth (INDIA) H S Prannoy (INDIA) vs. Lakshya Sen [7] (INDIA) Women's Singles Saina Nehwal (INDIA) vs. Han Yue (CHINA) Aakarshi Kashyap (INDIA) vs. Wen Chi HSU (CHINESE TAIPEI) P.V.Sindhu [6] (INDIA) vs. Carolina Marin (SPAIN) Malvika Bansod (INDIA) vs. AN Se Young (KOREA) Men's Doubles Kang Min Hyuk & Seo Seung Jae (KOREA) vs. M.R. Arjun & Dhruv Kapila (INDIA) Choi Sol Gyu & Kim Won Ho (KOREA) vs. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty (INDIA) * Arjun and Dhruv have withdrawn from the tournament due to injury Women's Doubles Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand (INDIA) vs. Yeung Nga Ting & Yeung Pui Lam (HONG KONG) Ashwini Bhat & Shikha Gautam (INDIA) vs. Supissara Paewsampran & Putita Supajirakul (THAILAND) Defending Champions- 65th Edition (2022) Viktor Axelson (Denmark)- Men's Singles; Takuro Hoki / Yugo Kobayashi (Japan)- Men's Doubles; Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand)- Women's Singles; Apriyani Rahayu / Siti Fadia Silvia Ramadhanti (Indonesia)- Women's Doubles; Zheng Siwei / Huang Yaqiong (China)- Mixed Doubles Schedule January 10-12, 2023- Preliminary Rounds January 13, 2023- Quarter Finals January 14, 2023- Semi-Finals January 15, 2023- Finals



Live Stream? Indian fans can live stream the games on Voot Select, and at BWF's Official Youtube Channel BWF TV.



