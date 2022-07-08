Badminton
Malaysia Masters 2022, Quarter-finals LIVE: PV Sindhu v Tai Tzu-Ying - Scores, Results, Blog
A couple of exciting matches are lined up with PV Sindhu taking on Tai Tzu-Ying and HS Prannoy going up against Kenta Tsuneyama in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters 2022. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Masters 2022!
It's set to be an exciting day with PV Sindhu scheduled to lock horns with arch-rival Tai Tzu-ying (again) and HS Prannoy will take on Kanta Tsuneyama for a place in the semi-finals of the BWF Super 500 tournament.
Follow all badminton matches live:
Live Updates
- 8 July 2022 9:09 AM GMT
Dr Tai is on a roll here, leads 19-11
This is a scary situation for PV Sindhu who was doing well in the decider but TTY has the steam now and is attacking like she does!
- 8 July 2022 9:07 AM GMT
Sindhu's smashes go long...
The momentum is shifting to TTY's side as she leads 16-11. The unforced errors creep in for Sindhu
- 8 July 2022 9:06 AM GMT
TTY keeps ahead at 13-11
The net errors come from Sindhu but she still is putting pressure on TTY!
- 8 July 2022 9:04 AM GMT
TTY edges ahead at 11-9 but Sindhu is frustrated
Rare display of frustration from Sindhu as she tosses her racquet...in the air
- 8 July 2022 8:58 AM GMT
Dr Tai goes for body attacks, she trails 6-7 in the decider
Pretty tense proceedings here!
- 8 July 2022 8:52 AM GMT
Sindhu keeps her attack coming in the decider, leads 2-1
Signs of frustration from TTY as Sindhu ekes out some solid points to lead 2-1 in the decider