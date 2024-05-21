Malaysia Masters LIVE: Treesa-Gayatri in action in R32 - Scores, Updates, Blog

The Malaysia Masters Super 500 get underway on Tuesday at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. The biggest names in action on the opening day of the World Tour event are Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. The women's doubles duo face Huang Yu-Hsun and Liang Ting Yu of Chinese Taipei.

Besides Treesa-Gayatri, emerging players like Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Sankar Subramanian, Ayush Shetty, Tanya Hemanth and Unnati Hooda will be in action among others.

Catch live updates: