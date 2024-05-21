Badminton
Malaysia Masters LIVE: Treesa-Gayatri in action in R32 - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' qualification and Round of 32 matches from the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in Kuala Lumpur.
The Malaysia Masters Super 500 get underway on Tuesday at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. The biggest names in action on the opening day of the World Tour event are Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. The women's doubles duo face Huang Yu-Hsun and Liang Ting Yu of Chinese Taipei.
Besides Treesa-Gayatri, emerging players like Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Sankar Subramanian, Ayush Shetty, Tanya Hemanth and Unnati Hooda will be in action among others.
Catch live updates:
- 21 May 2024 5:20 AM GMT
Lin Sih Yun takes the match, Tanya Hemanth crashes out
Despite her heroic comeback to force a deuce in the first game, Tanya couldn't continue as Sih Yun dominated the second game and won it with a score of 21-8 and wins the match.
Hence, Tanya exits the Malaysian Masters 2024 in the qualifying round.
Final Score: Tanya Hemanth 21-23, 8-21 Lin Sih Yun
- 21 May 2024 5:07 AM GMT
Game-1: Tanya Hemanth 21-23 Lin Sih Yun
Tanya Hemanth makes a great comeback in the first game from 12-18 down to force a deuce (20-20) but could not close it out as the Taipei player wins final two points and takes an early advantage in the match.
- 21 May 2024 4:30 AM GMT
Next up
Tanya Hemanth vs Lin Sih Yun
Ayush Shetty vs Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul
Rutuparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda vs Sung Shuo Yun-Yu Chien Hui
Palak Arora-Unnati Hooda vs Hsu Yin Hui-Lin Sih Yun
Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker vs Phattharin Aiamvareesrisakul-Napapakorn Tungkasatan
Sathish Kumar Karunakaran vs Shesar Hiren Rhustavito
Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand vs Huang Yu-Hsun and Liang Ting Yu
- 21 May 2024 4:29 AM GMT
Sankar Subramanian loses
Sankar Subramanian loses to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 12-21, 17-21 in the first round of the qualifiers.
- 21 May 2024 4:23 AM GMT
Sathish Kumar Karunakaran wins
Sathish Kumar Karunakaran beats Malaysia's Cheam June Wei 21-15, 21-19 to set up a clash against Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in the next round of qualifiers.
- 21 May 2024 4:21 AM GMT
Ayush Shetty beats Kartikey Gulshan Kumar
Ayush Shetty advances to the quarterfinal of the men's singles qualification round after he beat compatriot Kartikey Gulshan Kumar 21-7, 21-14 in 30 minutes.
Ayush will play Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul of Thailand in the next round of the qualifiers later today.
- 21 May 2024 4:18 AM GMT
Hello and welcome
Welcome to our live blog for Malaysia Masters Super 500.
Several Indian players are in action on Day 1 of the BWF World Tour event.