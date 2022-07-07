Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Malaysia Masters 2022, Day 3 LIVE: PV Sindhu storms into quarters, Kashyap in action — Scores, Updates, Blog
PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap eye quarterfinals berth at the Malaysia Masters 2022. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 3 of the Malaysia Masters 2022!
Yet another day of exciting badminton action is on our cards as PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy will be in action.
Earlier in the day, a resurgent B. Sai Praneeth lost to Li Shi Feng, 21-14, 21-17.
Follow all badminton updates live:
Live Updates
- 7 July 2022 6:48 AM GMT
And it is an easy win for Anthony Ginting!
It's curtain call for Parupalli Kashyap at the Malaysia Masters as Anthony Ginting dominates against the veteran Indian and wins, 21-10, 21-15
- 7 July 2022 6:45 AM GMT
Ginting is having it rather easy against Kashyap
Extremely smart placements from Ginting as he leads 18-12!
- 7 July 2022 6:31 AM GMT
It's a closer fight in Game 2!
The fight is neck-to-neck in Game 2!
