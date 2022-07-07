CWG Begin In
Badminton

Malaysia Masters 2022, Day 3 LIVE: PV Sindhu storms into quarters, Kashyap in action — Scores, Updates, Blog

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap eye quarterfinals berth at the Malaysia Masters 2022. Follow LIVE.

Parupalli Kashyap
X

Parupalli Kashyap

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-07T12:18:45+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 3 of the Malaysia Masters 2022!

Yet another day of exciting badminton action is on our cards as PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy will be in action.

Earlier in the day, a resurgent B. Sai Praneeth lost to Li Shi Feng, 21-14, 21-17.

Follow all badminton updates live:

Live Updates

Badminton Bai PV Sindhu Sai Praneeth Parupalli Kashyap HS Prannoy 
