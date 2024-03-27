Olympics Begin In
Badminton

Madrid Spain Masters LIVE: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth in action - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch live updates of Indian shuttlers' matches at the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 on Wednesday.

X

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth in action in their respective first-round matches at the Madrid Spain Masters.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 27 March 2024 11:52 AM GMT

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will begin their campaign in the first round of the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 on Wednesday.

Also in action will be Ashmita Chaliha in women's singles, qualifier Mithun Manjunath, and Kiran George in men's singles, as B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy will play in the first round of mixed doubles.

Catch live updates:

Live Updates

2024-03-27 11:16:34
PV SindhuKidambi SrikanthBadminton
