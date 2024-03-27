Badminton
Madrid Spain Masters LIVE: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth in action - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch live updates of Indian shuttlers' matches at the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 on Wednesday.
PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will begin their campaign in the first round of the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 on Wednesday.
Also in action will be Ashmita Chaliha in women's singles, qualifier Mithun Manjunath, and Kiran George in men's singles, as B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy will play in the first round of mixed doubles.
Catch live updates:
- 27 March 2024 11:52 AM GMT
Sathish Karunakaran loses in 1st round
Sathish Kumar Karunakaran loses in Round of 32 against Jason Teh of Singapore. Sathish loses in straight games - 21-15, 21-19.
- 27 March 2024 11:27 AM GMT
PV Sindhu vs Wang Tzu Wei
This will be the first meeting between Chinese Taipei's Wang and India's Sindhu.
- 27 March 2024 11:21 AM GMT
Schedule
PV Sindhu will face Canada's Wen Yu Zhang in the first round. Ashmita Chaliha will have her task cut out against Ratchanon Intanon, an opponent she lost to in the final of the Badminton Asia Team Championships in February.
In the men's singles category, Mithun Manjunath will go up against Wang Tzu Wei, while Kiran Goerge and Kidambi Srikanth will face Cha Hao Lee and Koo Takahashi in their respective first-round matches.
Full schedule: