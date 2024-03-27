Madrid Spain Masters: PV Sindhu moves to pre-quarters

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu progressed to the second round of the Madrid Spain Masters with a straight-game win in the first round on Wednesday.

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu defeated Canada's Wen Yu Zhang.

Sindhu, who finished as runner-up in the last edition, saw off world no. 49 Zhang 21-16, 21-12 in a lop-sided contest. It was not much hard work for former world champion Sindhu as she raced to an early lead in the first game of 4-1.

Zhang came back to lead 7-5 but Sindhu didn't back down and came back with her winners. After resumption, the Indian pulled away from 14-14 to seal the opening game 21-16.

The second game was an easier one as Zhang didn't show much fight and lost the game 21-12. Sindhu jumped to 11-6 after 4-4 at one stage. The Indian kept moving ahead as Zhang's game crumbled under pressure.

Sindhu will meet Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu-Hsun next.

Ashmita Chaliha lost to Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in straight games 13-21, 11-21.

In the mixed doubles, Aadya Variyath and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran lost in straight games to Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas of Indonesia in straight games 21-18, 21-14.

The other mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy came back from behind to defeat Chen Zhi Ray and Yang Ching Tun of Chinese Taipei.

Sumeeth/Sikki won 16-21, 22-20, 21-14 in a match that went for 49 minutes.

In men's singles, Mithu Manjunath lost in straight games to Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei. Mithun couldn't match the quality of his opponent and lost 21-12, 21-11.

Kidambi Srikanth and Kiran George will feature in the men's singles later tonight.