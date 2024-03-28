Badminton
Madrid Spain Masters LIVE: PV Sindhu moves to quarters, Ashwini/Tanisha in action- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the second round of the Madrid Spain Masters 2024 Super 300 tournament.
Madrid Spain Masters LIVE: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and women's doubles pair Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa will be in action in the pre-quarters of the Madrid Spain Masters.
India's challenge in men's singles ended as Kidambi Srikanth, Kiran George, and Mithun Manjunath lost in the first round.
In mixed doubles, B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy will be in action.
Live Updates
- 28 March 2024 11:20 AM GMT
PV Sindhu storms into the quarter-final.
A very easy second game for Sindhu who bulldozed Yu-Hsun and won the second game 21-12 to move to the quarter-final of the Madrid Spain Masters.
- 28 March 2024 11:12 AM GMT
Sindhu is cruising now.
The Indian shuttler has found her rhythm and she is hitting winners along with inducing errors from her opponents. Sindhu leads 11-6 at the mid-game break.
- 28 March 2024 11:02 AM GMT
PV Sindhu wins the first game.
A complete domination from Sindhu after the break and she went won to six consecutive points forcing Yu-Hsun into errors. A net error by Hsun ends the first game 14-21 in favour of Sindhu.
- 28 March 2024 10:55 AM GMT
PV Sindhu trails at the mid-game break.
Despite taking an early lead, Sindhu is guilty of committing errors and as a result she trails 10-11 at the mid-game break.
- 28 March 2024 10:47 AM GMT
A cagey start for PV Sindhu.
Sindhu started by taking three consecutive points but committed a couple of errors on the backline to allow Yu-Hsun to comeback and make it 4-4.