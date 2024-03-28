Olympics Begin In
Badminton

Madrid Spain Masters LIVE: PV Sindhu moves to quarters, Ashwini/Tanisha in action- Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the second round of the Madrid Spain Masters 2024 Super 300 tournament.

Madrid Spain Masters LIVE: PV Sindhu moves to quarters, Ashwini/Tanisha in action- Scores, Updates, Blog
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 28 March 2024 11:20 AM GMT

Madrid Spain Masters LIVE: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and women's doubles pair Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa will be in action in the pre-quarters of the Madrid Spain Masters.

India's challenge in men's singles ended as Kidambi Srikanth, Kiran George, and Mithun Manjunath lost in the first round.

In mixed doubles, B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy will be in action.

Stay tuned for updates.

