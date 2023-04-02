Madrid Spain Masters: PV Sindhu loses in final to G.M. Tunjung

Double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu finished as the runner-up of Madrid Spain Masters 2023 after losing to Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the finals on Sunday.

The shuttler from India struggled against Tunjung before surrendering the match in straight games 21-8, 21-8.

Playing in her first final of 2023, PV Sindhu looked clueless against Tunjung as the Indonesian kicked off the match with her brilliant smashes and superb net play.

Sindhu was going toe-to-toe before Tunjung raced to a lead of 11-6 at mid-game.

After the mid-game break, Tunjung was relentless to take 10 points quickly and wrap the first game 21-8.

PV Sindhu falls in the final!



She goes down to 🇮🇩's 23 y/o Gregoria Tunjung without much of a fight.

Score: 21-8, 21-8



Sindhu's last BWF World Tour title was the 2022 Singapore Open. The wait continues!#Badminton 🏸| #SpainMasters2023 pic.twitter.com/KQhZdykOlM — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 2, 2023

In the second game, Sindhu looked completely clueless and out of answers as the Indonesian displayed her range with shots on both sides of the court.



Tunjung raced into an early lead of 9-3 and there was no coming back for Sindhu as the Indian shuttler conceded the second game 21-8.

This loss means Sindhu has lost her first game against Tunjung after winning against her seven times before.

Despite finishing as runner-up, Sindhu has produced the best result by any Indian singles shuttler in 2023 after enduring a tough start to the year with a flurry of first-round exits and failing to defend her title at the Swiss Open 2023.

Sindhu last won a title at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022, while her last world tour crown came at the Singapore Open in July last year.

Currently ranked 11 in the world, PV Sindhu will feature in Badminton Asia Championships at the end of April.