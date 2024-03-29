Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Madrid Spain Masters Live: PV Sindhu, Ashwini/Tanisha in action- Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the quarterfinals of the Madrid Spain Masters 2024 Super 300 tournament.
Madrid Spain Masters LIVE: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and women's doubles pair Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa will be in action in the quarters of the Madrid Spain Masters.
In mixed doubles, B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy will be in action while MR.Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will also have their quarterfinal clash in men's doubles category.
Stay tuned for updates.
