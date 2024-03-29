Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Madrid Spain Masters Live: PV Sindhu, Ashwini/Tanisha in action- Blog, Scores, Updates

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the quarterfinals of the Madrid Spain Masters 2024 Super 300 tournament.

Madrid Spain Masters Live: PV Sindhu, Ashwini/Tanisha in action- Blog, Scores, Updates
X

PV Sindhu

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 29 March 2024 11:34 AM GMT

Madrid Spain Masters LIVE: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and women's doubles pair Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa will be in action in the quarters of the Madrid Spain Masters.

In mixed doubles, B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy will be in action while MR.Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will also have their quarterfinal clash in men's doubles category.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-03-29 11:30:27
BadmintonLive BlogPV SindhuAshwini Ponappa
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X