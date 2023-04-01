Madrid Spain Masters: PV Sindhu cruises into final

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Jia Min Yeo of Singapore 24-22, 22-20 in the semi-finals of the Madrid Spain Masters to reach the finals on Saturday.

This is the first final appearance on the BWF World Tour in 2023 for double Olympic medalist Sindhu after a flurry of first-round exits.

Facing the unseeded Jia Min Yeo of Singapore in the semi-finals of the BWF Super 300 event in Madrid, Sindhu started well in the first game taking an early lead before Yeo pulled it back to 11-9 in the mid-game break.

Yeo raced into a big lead with 19-15 after the mid-game break before PV Sindhu mounted an incredible comeback to save seven-game points and win the first game 24-22.

PV Sindhu smashes her way to the finals after defeating Yeo Jia of the Singapore at #SpainMasters2023



24-22

22-20#badminton #india #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/6Lce2MoTt2 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 1, 2023

In the second game, Sindhu was trailing 1-3 in early exchanges but then Sindhu again used her experience to lead 11-9 at the mid-game break.



Sindhu took a big lead of 17-14 but the Singaporean shuttler started to make it tough for Sindhu by making it 18-18.

Sindhu raced to 20-18 but Yeo make another comeback to make it 20-20.

The Commonwealth Champion made her experience count as she took two points to win 22-20 and reached her first final of 2023.

PV Sindhu will either face Carolina Marin of Spain or Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the finals tomorrow.