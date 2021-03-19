Badminton
Badminton Live Score — All England Open 2021 LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy in action
Follow all the live updates as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy will take the court.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Day 3 of 2021 All England Open Badminton Championships.
PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy are the only surviving Indians in the quarterfinals of the 2021 All England Open Badminton Championships.
Follow all the live-action here:
Live Updates
- 19 March 2021 10:47 AM GMT
It's over for the Indian women's doubles pair
The Indian pair could not recover from the first game defeat as Ashwini Ponnappa Sikki Reddy go down 22-24, 12-21 in the quarterfinals of 2021 All England Open Badminton Championships.
But this has been a fantastic journey for the women's doubles pair.
Only Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu remain to take the Indian dreams of winning third All-England Open title forward.
- 19 March 2021 10:30 AM GMT
A close finish in the FIRST GAME!
Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy goes down in the first game 22-24 against Selena Piek and Cheryl Seinen at the All-England Open quarterfinals.
- 19 March 2021 10:16 AM GMT
Trailing by 5 points
The Indian is trailing five points at the break of the first game. The Dutch are leading 11-6 in Game 1.
- 19 March 2021 9:59 AM GMT
Up Next —Women's Doubles
Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy will take on Selena Piek and Cheryl Seinen of Netherlands at the All-England Open in Court 2.
- 19 March 2021 9:24 AM GMT
Action to begin shortly
You can re-live Thursday's action here.