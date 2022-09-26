Little 'Saina' actor thrashes Bhutanese player in U-15 badminton tournament

A rising badminton star already, little Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye, who played the role of little Saina Nehwal in the Olympic bronze medallist shuttler's biopic 'Saina', has struck once again with her heroics on the court as she thrashed Bhutan's Yeshey Dorji, 21-0, 21-0 at the South Asia Regional U-15.

Not even letting her opponent score a single point against her, Naishaa was relentless from beginning to end at the South Asia Regional U-15 badminton tournament where the Indian side produced a blistering performance against Bhutan, winning the tie 5-0.

Earlier this year, Naishaa also won the U-15 girls' trophy at the Ashwani Gupta Memorial All India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament, showing her true talent for the sport. An ardent fan of Saina Nehwal, Naishaa aspires to be like the World No. 1 one day and she sure is, taking all the right steps for it, given the consistent performance the former U-11 Mumbai champion is showing.

Being held in Guwahati, Assam at the Tarun Ram Phukan Indoor Stadium, the South Asia Regional event will see six teams - India, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and host India will participate in the tournament which will be held in the mixed team and individual formats in both U-15 and U-17 categories.



Beginning on 26th September, India etched a fantastic start to their campaign as they defeated both Bhutan and Sri Lanka 5-0 in the U-15 category while in U-17, the Indian juniors emerged victorious once more, winning against the Maldives and Bhutan 5-0, each.

The team tournament will conclude on 28th September.