Lakshya Sen breaks into top 10, Satwik-Chirag, Gayatri-Treesa reach career-best rankings

Reaping rewards of their recent exploits in the recent badminton tournaments, Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and the duo of Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly have scaled up the BWF rankings to their career's best-ever spots.

Lakshya Sen, who had intended to break into the Top 10 by the end of 2022, has made an early start to this plan as the All England Open silver medallist displaced World Champion Loh Kean Yew and took his place as the new World No. 9 men's singles player. Loh Kean Yew, who is yet to have a big win since his gold medal from Huelva, slipped to the No. 10 spot meanwhile.

With this, Lakshya has climbed two spots from World No. 11 to World No. 9 and has further strengthened his position as the highest-ranked Indian in the men's singles and the youngest too. Backed by his World Championship bronze, India Open gold and back-to-back German Open and All England Open silver, Lakshya Sen's rise is taking a meteoric trajectory.



On the other hand, Kidambi Srikanth, yet to win another medal after his World Championships silver, is static at World No. 12 as is B. Sai Praneeth at World No. 19.

Meanwhile, Indian badminton has been doing exceptionally well in the doubles too and the latest revelation is the young Women's Doubles duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly who jumped 12 places to achieve their career-best ranking of World No. 34 after putting up a stellar show at the All England Open.

The Syed Modi runners-up and Odisha Open winners, Gayatri and Treesa shone exceptionally at the BWF Super 1000 event, going toe to toe with Olympic champions and even defeating the World No. 2 pair of Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan in the quarter-finals to climb high to the World No. 34 spot.



The other noted duo in Women's Doubles - Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy have dropped a spot to World No. 20 now.

In the Men's Doubles, India Open winners Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had a strong outing at the All England Open where they reached till the quarters before going down fighting to the Minions, once more, for the 11th time in a row. However, they have moved up a spot too and are now the World No. 7 pair on the BWF rankings.

In Mixed Doubles, the pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto have also climbed 10 spots to World No. 65.

Lastly, 2-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu continues to remain static at World No. 7 in the Women's Singles while Saina Nehwal has climbed up two spots and is now the World No. 23 shuttler in this category.