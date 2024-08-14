Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, and HS Prannoy withdraw from Japan Open

Top Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, and HS Prannoy pulled out of the upcoming Japan Open Super 750 tournament on Tuesday.

Along with the singles players, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty along with Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand also withdrew from the doubles category.

After a disappointing Paris Olympics, the Indian shuttlers choose to take a break from the circuit.

While Lakshya Sen finished a heartbreaking fourth in the men's singles at the 2024 Paris Olympics, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Satwik/Chirag were knocked out in the first elimination round of the tournament.

Lakshya is back at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru to resume his training while Prannoy is expected to recover from his ill health that affected him during the Olympics.

PV Sindhu is also back in the country while the duo of Satwik and Chirag will be starting their season with long-term coach Mathias Boe now.

With all the withdrawals, India will have few representatives at the Japan Open now.

Kiran George will be the only Indian shuttler in the men's singles with S Sankar Muthuswamy and Sameer Verma also pulling out of the tournament.

In women's singles, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, and Ashmita Chaliha will be representing India.

India has no representation in the men's doubles while Rituparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda will play in the women's doubles.

In the mixed doubles, N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy will be playing with Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath being the other Indian pair in the category.