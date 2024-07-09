Lakshya drops to 19th, Sindhu at 13th in latest BWF world rankings

Lakshya Sen went down five places, while Priyanshu Rajawat gained four in the latest BWF World Rankings, released on Tuesday.

While Lakshya is ranked 19th, Priyanshu, who made a semifinal finish at the Canada Open last week and beat World No. 4 Anders Antonsen in the quarterfinals, went up to the 35th spot.

Since Lakshya, the winner of last year's Canada Open, missed the event this year due to a delay in getting visa, he suffered a big slump in his ranking.

However, HS Prannoy's ranking remains unchanged as he is the highest-ranked Indian men's singles player at 13.

Meanwhile, former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth went down further to be ranked 37th, while Kiran George is standing behind him at 38th. Both players went down three places.

Leading the charge, in men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are ranked at the third spot, maintaining their status as one of the top pairings in the world.

On the other hand, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek moved up by two positions to stand at 40, while M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila fell by two places to be ranked 46th.

Sindhu goes down

In women's singles, PV Sindhu went down a place as she holds the world ranking of 13. Sindhu last played on the BWF World Tour in June. The two-time Olympic medallist is currently training in Saarbrucken, Germany, to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Aakarshi Kashyap and Malvika Bansod remained steady at 40 and 42nd, respectively, while Anupama Upadhyaya improved her ranking by two places at 44.

In women's doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa are placed at the 19th spot.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela made a slight upward move in women’s doubles, reaching the ranking of 21. They will now look to regain their place in the top 20.



Sumeeth B. Reddy and Sikki Reddy climbed one place to be ranked 32nd in mixed doubles, and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath also moved up by one to 35.

Indian Shuttlers in Top 100:



Men Singles:

- HS Prannoy (13), unchanged

- Lakshya Sen (19), down by 5

- Priyanshu Rajawat (35), up by 4



- Kidambi Srikanth (37), down by 3



- Kiran George (38), down by 3



- Sathish Kumar Karunakaran (47), up by 3



- Ayush Shetty (62), up by 2



- Meiraba Luwang Maisnam (66), up by 1



- Mithun Manjunath (73), unchanged

- S. Sankar Muthusawamy Subramanian (83), down by 2

- Chirag Sen (90), unchanged



- Sameer Verma (91), unchanged

- Raghu Mariswamy (94), down by 1

- Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar (98), unchanged



- Tharun Mannepalli (99), up by 24



Women’s Singles:

- P.V. Sindhu (13), down by 1

- Aakarshi Kashyap (40), unchanged

- Malvika Bansod (42), unchanged

- Anupama Upadhyaya (44), up by 2

- Unnati Hooda (52), unchanged

- Ashmita Chaliha (54), unchanged

- Imad Farooqui Samiya (58), up by 2

- Tasnim Mir (63), up by 12



- Tanya Hemanth (67), up by 7



- Isharani Baruah (74), down by 1



- Devika Sihag (83), up by 3



- Rakshitha Sree Santosh Ramraj (97), up by 14



Men’s Doubles:

- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty (3), unchanged

- Krishna Prasad Garaga / Sai Pratheek (40), up by 2

- M.R. Arjun / Dhruv Kapila (46), down by 2



- Hariharan Amsakarunan / Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi (65), unchanged

- P.S. Ravikrishna / Sankar Prasad Udayakumar (71), down by one

Women’s doubles:

- Tanisha Crasto / Ashwini Ponnappa (19), unchanged

- Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (21), up by 1

- Rutaparna Panda / Swetaparna Panda (46), unchanged



- Simran Singhi / Ritika Thaker (51), unchanged

- Priya Konjengbam / Shruti Mishra (60), unchanged

- Ashwini Bhat / Shikha Gautam (73), down by 7

- Nikki Rapria / Nishu Rapriya (88), unchanged

- Palak Arora / Unnati Hooda (90), unchanged

- Apoorva Gahlawat / Shakshi Gahlawat (92), unchanged

Mixed doubles:



- Sumeeth B. Reddy / Sikki Reddy (32), up by 1



- Sathish Kumar Karunakaran / Aadya Variyath (35), Up by 1



- Ashith Surya / Amrutha Pramuthesh (63), down by 1



- Rohan Kapoor / Sikki Reddy (90), down by 2



- Chayanit Joshi / Kavya Gupta (92), down by 2



- Tarun Kona / Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli (95), up by 2

