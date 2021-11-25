Lakshya Sen becomes youngest Indian shuttler to qualify for BWF World Tour Finals

Packing in an impressive run on the BWF tour, young Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen has qualified for the upcoming Badminton World Tour Finals, scheduled to be held in Bali, Indonesia from 1st to 5th December 2021. The 20-year-old Lakshya Sen has been playing some brave badminton over the last couple of months and even broke into the BWF Top 20. Sen's qualification chances did look slim despite his performances but with Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen, the current World No. 4 suffering a shock loss against Japan's Kenta Nishimoto, 21-18, 15-21, 11-21 at the ongoing Indonesia Open 2021, Lakshya Sen's Road to Bali ticket got confirmed.

While the official list is yet to be released but if we are to go by the points gathered in the slew of tournaments in the last few months, Lakshya Sen's berth for the year-ending BWF World Tour Finals is sealed. With this qualification, Lakshya Sen becomes the youngest Indian badminton player to make the cut for the BWF World Tour Finals, ever since it started in 2018.

Lakshya Sen (Source: BWF)

To Lakshya Sen's credit, the youngster has been to the semi-finals of the Denmark Masters 2021, the quarter-finals of the French Open 2021, the semi-finals of the Hylo Open 2021, and most importantly, the finals of the Dutch Open 2021, where he lost to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew.



Showing marked improvement in his skills with the racquet, Lakshya Sen is a promising force as far as the future of Indian badminton is concerned and the Almora-boy doesn't shy away from going toe-to-toe with the big names and making them sweat. During the ongoing Indonesian leg of the BWF tour, Sen hasn't been too successful as his paths crossed twice in a row with World No. 1 Kento Momota. However, there is much to look forward to from this young Indian as he heads to the BWF World Tour Finals for the first time in his career.

20 year old @lakshya_sen put up brave fight to make top seed, WR- 1 🇯🇵's Kento Momota work hard for each point before going down 21-23, 15-21 in the R32 at #IndonesiaOpen2021.



Chin up champ, keep up the good work 👏#Badminton pic.twitter.com/sKlVQi0rw3 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 23, 2021

Other than Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, and Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy are also on track to seal their spots for the year-ending Finals, as well.

