Lakshya Sen becomes world number 12, jumps seven spots in BWF Rankings

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen jumped seven spots to become world number 12 in the latest rankings released by BWF on Tuesday.

The jump from world number 19 to world number 12 came after Lakshya Sen defeated Li Shi Feng in straight games to win Canada Open 2023, a BWF Super 500 tournament.

The triumph against Li Shi Feng is the first world tour title for Lakshya Sen in 2023 after starting the season on a low note. The Indian shuttler started 2023 as World number 10.

But following some early-round exits in major tournaments such as Malaysia Open and India Open, Lakshya dropped out of the top 10 and then the top 20 within two months.



After reaching world rank 25, Lakshay took a break to recover from his slump and slowly charted his rise back. A semi-final finish at Thailand Open brought him back in the top 20, and now a title triumph at Canada Open has pushed him close to the top 10.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy remained India's top-ranked shuttler with world rank 9, while Kidambi Srikanth is stationed at World rank 20.

After a semi-final finish at Canada Open 2023, PV Sindhu jumped three places to become World rank 12 in women's singles.

Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained India's best men's pair with their world rank of 3, while MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila are stationed at world rank 26.

In women's doubles, the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand further dropped to world rank 18 after being out of action for some time.

In mixed doubles, N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor remained India's best pair with a world rank of 35.

With US Open starting this week and Korea Open coming next week, the Indian shuttlers have a good chance to improve their ranking further.