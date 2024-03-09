Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

French Open LIVE: Lakshya Sen takes on Kunlavut Vitidsarn in semifinal - Scores, Updates Blog

Catch the live updates of Lakshya Sen's French Open Super 750 semifinal clash against Kunalvut Vitidsarn at the Adidas Arena on Saturday.

Lakshya Sen reached his first semifinal on the BWF World Tour at the French Open since July 2023. 

By

Sudipta Biswas

Updated: 9 March 2024 4:00 PM GMT

Lakshya Sen will take on reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinal of the French Open Super 750 at the Adidas Arena on Saturday.

Lakshya trails 4-6 against Vitidsarn in the head-to-head record.

The Indian shuttler last beat the Thai star in the first round of the Canada Open in July last year when Lakshya won his last BWF World Tour title.

Catch live updates:

