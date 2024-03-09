French Open LIVE: Lakshya Sen takes on Kunlavut Vitidsarn in semifinal - Scores, Updates Blog

Lakshya Sen will take on reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinal of the French Open Super 750 at the Adidas Arena on Saturday.

Lakshya trails 4-6 against Vitidsarn in the head-to-head record.

The Indian shuttler last beat the Thai star in the first round of the Canada Open in July last year when Lakshya won his last BWF World Tour title.

Catch live updates: