Badminton
Japan Open 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Lakshya Sen loses a three-setter to Jonatan Christie in semifinal
Catch highlights of the Japan Open Super 750 semifinal between Lakshya Sen and Jonatan Christie.
Lakshya Sen went down fighting to world no. 9 Jonatan Christie in the semifinal of the Japan Open Super 750 at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium, Tokyo, on Saturday.
Christie, the Indonesia Masters winner, won the match 21-15, 13-21, 21-16. He will face the winner of the second semifinal between Viktor Axelsen and Kodai Naraoka in the summit clash.
This was Lakshya's second straight defeat to Christie in 2023. He also lost to him in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters.
With Lakshya's departure, India's campaign at the Japan Open 2023 ended.
On Friday, HS Prannoy in men's singles and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in doubles lost their respective quarterfinal matches on Friday.
Live Updates
- 29 July 2023 6:26 AM GMT
Christie through to final
Christie beats Lakshya to reach the final. Lakshya sends a crosscourt return, a toss. Christie wastes no time to send down a smash. Lakshya's return hits the net. Christie wins the game and the match 21-15, 13-21, 21-16.
- 29 July 2023 6:23 AM GMT
Match point chance for Christie
Well poised rally between Lakshya and Christie. And Lakshya's shot goes wide, and Christie now has 20-15 lead.
No, Lakshya saves the first match point. He makes it 16-20.
- 29 July 2023 6:21 AM GMT
Game 3: Christie extends lead
Lakshya wins a point and make it 15-18.
But Christie is unscathed and extends the lead to 19-15 with a smash.
- 29 July 2023 6:19 AM GMT
Game 3: Lakshya gets another
Christie sends the shuttle wide, and Lakshya wins back-to-back points. It is 14-17 now.
Christie manages to extend the lead. Lakshya's challenge goes unsuccessfully, Christie leads 18-14.
- 29 July 2023 6:18 AM GMT
Game 3: Point for Lakshya
A crosscourt smash from Lakshya. Christie cannot go close to it. It is 13-17. Lakshya is still trailing by four points into decider.
- 29 July 2023 6:17 AM GMT
Game 3: Christie's flat return, Lakshya hits the net
Christie is winning points rapidly. He sends a flat return, Lakshya attempts a return, and it finds the net. Christie takes five points lead. It is 17-12.
- 29 July 2023 6:15 AM GMT
Game 3: Point for Lakshya
Lakshya shows better judgement and wins a point.
But Christie continues to extend the lead. He makes 15-11 now.
Lakshya needs to ramp up his game to get a better result in this match.
- 29 July 2023 6:12 AM GMT
Game 3: Christie takes lead at interval
Christie wins two back-to-back points to take 11-7 lead at the interval.
- 29 July 2023 6:11 AM GMT
Game 3: Terrific finish from Lakshya
After a longer rally, Lakshya wins a point to make it 7-9. Christie tosses it, and Lakshya sends a smash. Christie returns it on the first attempt, but Lakshya sends down a harder smash. This time no answer.
- 29 July 2023 6:08 AM GMT
Game: Christie wins a soft point
A good rally between Lakshya and Christie, and the Indonesian fetches another point. Lakshya's shot goes wide. It is 8-6 for Christie.