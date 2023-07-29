Japan Open 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Lakshya Sen loses a three-setter to Jonatan Christie in semifinal

Lakshya Sen went down fighting to world no. 9 Jonatan Christie in the semifinal of the Japan Open Super 750 at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium, Tokyo, on Saturday.

Christie, the Indonesia Masters winner, won the match 21-15, 13-21, 21-16. He will face the winner of the second semifinal between Viktor Axelsen and Kodai Naraoka in the summit clash.

This was Lakshya's second straight defeat to Christie in 2023. He also lost to him in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters.

With Lakshya's departure, India's campaign at the Japan Open 2023 ended.

On Friday, HS Prannoy in men's singles and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in doubles lost their respective quarterfinal matches on Friday.