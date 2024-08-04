'Lakshya an incredible talent, among favorites to win gold in LA 2028': Viktor Axelsen

Viktor Axelsen, who ended Lakshya Sen’s dream of becoming the first Indian men's singles player to reach the badminton final of the Paris Olympics 2024, heaped praise on his Indian counterpart.

Axelsen beat Lakshya Sen 22-20, 21-14 in 53 minutes to set up the summit clash against Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Despite losing in the semifinals, Lakshya earned the plaudits of Axelsen, who expressed high hopes for the Indian shuttler.

“I am sure four years from now, Lakshya will be one of the favourites to win the Gold medal in LA 2028," Axelsen told Jio Cinema after winning the match.



He also remarked on how difficult it was to play against Lakhya Sen, “Lakshya Sen is an incredible talent. It was my toughest match in Paris so far.”

Lakshya fought well and led 18-13 in the first game.

With three game points at 20-17, Lakshya was poised to take the set and the lead, but the Danish virtuoso used all his experience to turn the set around, ultimately winning 22-20.

In the second game, despite taking a 7-0 lead, Lakshya could not capitalize on his advantage, and Axelsen seized the opportunity to come back and win the set 21-14.



History on the cards



Despite losing in the semifinals, Lakshya still has a chance to bask in Olympic glory as he will play in the bronze medal match against Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia on Monday. Meanwhile,

Lakshya Sen would make history if he won the bronze medal, becoming the first Indian male shuttler and the third Indian overall, after Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, to win an Olympic medal.