Lakshya Sen storms into Thailand Open semifinals, Kiran George loses

In an impressive display of skill and determination, Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen dominated his quarterfinal match against Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao at the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament in Bangkok.

The 21-year-old shuttler from Almora sealed his victory with a powerful jump smash, securing a straight-game win of 21-19, 21-11.

This triumph marked Lakshya's first entry into the semifinals this season, despite his previous close call in the Indonesia Masters, where he fell short in the quarterfinals.

Currently ranked 23rd in the world, Lakshya has experienced a decline in his ranking from a career-high of six due to below-par performances earlier this season.

In the semifinals, Lakshya will face either China's fifth seed, Lu Guang Zu, or Thailand's second seed, Kunlavut Vitidsarn. This upcoming match presents a significant opportunity for Lakshya to prove his mettle and regain his momentum on the badminton circuit.



Meanwhile, Kiran George's impressive run in the tournament came to an end with a defeat against Toma Junior Popov of France in another men's singles match. George fought valiantly but ultimately lost with a score of 16-21, 17-21.

During the quarterfinal match between Lakshya and Leong, both players displayed tenacity and skill, pushing each other to their limits from the very beginning. Despite trailing 10-11 at the interval, Lakshya rallied back and leveled the score at 17-17, eventually winning the first game as Leong began to show signs of fatigue.

In the second game, Lakshya maintained control over the rallies with precise and sharp returns. He took an early lead of 11-8 and further pulled away at 13-11. Demonstrating his dominance, Lakshya swiftly accumulated the next 11 points, securing a decisive victory.

Lakshya Sen's commanding performance in the quarterfinals highlights his potential and determination to reclaim his position among the top-ranked badminton players. With his sights set on the semifinals, Lakshya aims to continue his winning streak and make a strong comeback on the international stage.

