Maiden tournaments and Lakshya Sen: A match made in heaven

Lakshya Sen is no longer an emerging talent in Indian badminton but a prodigious force. And an impressive run at his maiden Olympics in Paris was proof of that.

His journey has been nothing short of sensational, marked by strategic brilliance, mental fortitude, and laced by a series of landmark victories.

With Sen now becoming the first Indian man to qualify for the singles semi-finals at the Olympics, he is undoubtedly the future of men's badminton in India.

Sensational Olympics debut



Lakshya's Olympic campaign truly kicked off with a monumental upset, defeating third seed Jonatan Christie.

Trailing 0-5 in the first game, he quickly restored parity and took an 11-9 lead.

Despite Christie's resistance, Lakshya secured the first game 21-18. The second game was more straightforward, with Lakshya dominating 21-12.

This victory was a clear indication of his mental resilience and the exploits that were soon to follow.

In the Round of 16, Lakshya faced fellow Indian H.S. Prannoy. The match was relatively easy for Lakshya, as Prannoy battled fitness woes.

The quarterfinals, however, presented a tough challenge against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.



.@lakshya_sen, you’ve made Bharat proud with your remarkable effort in Men's Singles Badminton at #ParisOlympics2024!



Coming so close to the medal shows your unwavering spirit & commitment.

Your journey is a testament to true sportsmanship.



In a fiercely contested match, Lakshya lost the first game 19-21 but bounced back to win the next two games 21-15, 21-12.

This victory made him the first Indian male shuttler to reach the singles semifinals at the Olympic Games.



In the semifinals, Lakshya faced the eventual gold medallist Viktor Axelsen. Despite leading in both games—17-20 in the first and 0-7 in the second—Lakshya couldn't sustain his lead, losing 22-20, 21-14. Axelsen, acknowledging Lakshya's talent, predicted a gold medal for him at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

The bronze medal match against Lee Zii Jia saw Lakshya winning the first game 21-13.

However, a bruised forehand required frequent medical breaks, disrupting his momentum. Lee capitalized on this, winning the next two games 21-16, 21-11, leaving Lakshya with a heartbreaking fourth-place finish.

Interestingly, Lakshya's impressive run on Olympic debut is part of a pattern of excelling in maiden tournaments.

His exceptional performances at the Youth Olympics, Asian Games, World Championships, and Commonwealth Games have set the stage for his current success.

Youth Olympics 2018: Silver Medal

Lakshya's journey in major tournaments began at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in 2018.

Seeded fourth, he dominated his group by winning all three matches in straight games.

After defeating Ikhsan Rumbay in the quarterfinals, he overcame Kodai Naraoka in the semifinals, despite losing the first game.

In the final, he faced Li Shifeng, who emerged victorious, leaving Lakshya with the silver medal. This early success was a sign of things to come.

BWF World Championships 2021: Bronze Medal

In 2021, Lakshya consistently reached the latter stages of major tournaments.

At the World Championships in Huelva, Spain, the unseeded Lakshya defeated 15th seed Kenta Nishimoto, Tokyo Olympics semi-finalist Kevin Cordon, and Asian medalist Zhao Jun Peng to advance to the semifinals.

Despite losing to fellow Indian Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya became the fourth Indian man to win a medal at the badminton world championships.

Asian Games 2022 (Team Event): Silver Medal

Lakshya played a key role in the Indian badminton team’s historic silver medal win at the 2022 Asian Games.

His contributions were instrumental in securing India's first medal in the badminton team event at the Asian Games, highlighting India's rising prominence in the sport.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Gold Medal

Lakshya's gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham was a career-defining feat.

Facing Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the final, Lakshya recovered from a 19-21 loss in the first game to win the next two games 21-9, 21-16.

This victory not only marked his first Commonwealth Games gold medal but also demonstrated his ability to recover from a losing position against a formidable opponent.

Lakshya Sen's debut at the Paris Olympics has solidified his status as one of badminton's rising superstars.

With a history of excelling in maiden appearances of major tournaments, Lakshya Sen continues to brandish an x-factor image that the badminton world has now taken note of.