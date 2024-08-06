'I was close to getting a medal': Lakshya Sen after losing in bronze-medal playoff

For the first time since the London 2012 Olympics, the Indian badminton contingent will return home without a medal as India's last hope, Lakshya Sen, lost his bronze medal playoff against Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in a thrilling three-game encounter on Monday.

Lakshya made a promising start by winning the first game 21-13.



However, a dramatic shift in the momentum in the second game saw Lee improving his defence and hitting powerful smashes. It got the better of Lakshya, who struggled to maintain his composure for the remainder of the match.

“Yes, I had my chances in the second game but could have definitely done better. Credit to him, he played a really good game,” Lakshya said in an interview with Jio Cinema.

Lakshya faced challenges because of frequent medical breaks due to a bruised right elbow, which was bleeding and required multiple timeouts for treatment.

“In between the sets and points, the blood was on the floor, they had to wipe it. Sometimes I was losing the momentum, having breaks in the game, then coming again and trying to refocus on the match. Overall, my hand is alright,” he said.

Despite his brave effort, Lakshya lost the second game 16-21.

In the third game, Lee maintained his impressive form, building an early lead and controlling the game throughout.

Lee clinched the final game 21-11 with a decisive body smash, sealing the bronze medal with a 21-13, 16-21, 11-21 win.

Following this defeat, Lakshya finished fourth on his Olympic debut.

“At the moment, I am just not able to think at all,” he said, voicing his disappointment.

“I think I had come well prepared for this match. It has been quite a tough week overall, but yeah, the fatigue kept on building. I was ready to give my 100 per cent,” he concluded.