Lakshya Sen jumps five places in latest BWF rankings

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen jumped five places in the latest BWF rankings on Tuesday to become the world number 13 in the men's singles category.

The jump in ranking came after two back-to-back semi-final appearances in the French Open SupLer 750 tournament and All England Badminton Open championships.

Lakshya enjoyed a superb last two weeks with a semi-final finish in both tournaments to earn ranking points and solidify his place in the race to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He defeated the likes of Lee Zii Jia, Li Shi Feng, Anders Antonsen, and Loh Kean Yew in both tournaments.

Among other male shuttlers, HS Prannoy dropped one place and is ranked world number nine at the moment due to his early exits from both the French Open and All England.

Kidambi Srikanth and Priyanshu Rajawat both lost ranking points and are placed at world number 27 and world number 32 respectively.

PV Sindhu is close to the world's top 10 in women's singles and is currently ranked at world number 11 after a round of 16 finish at All England Badminton Open last week.

In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty maintained their world number one spot despite a first-round exit in the All England. However, they had won the French Open earlier in the month.

In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto moved three places up to become world number 20 while Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand dropped four places to be world number 26.

The Indian shuttlers will be in action Swiss Open Super 300 tournament this week with the likes of Lakshya, Sindhu, and Srikanth featuring in order to gain more rankings points for Paris Olympics qualification.