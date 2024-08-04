Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen falls to Viktor Axelsen in semis, medal hopes alive

India's Lakshya Sen's impressive run in the hunt for gold in the Paris Olympics 2024 came to an end as he succumbed to Viktor Axelsen in the semifinals on Sunday.

He will now play Lee Jia Zee in the bronze medal on Monday.

Despite a promising start, Lakshya was unable to maintain his momentum, losing 20-22, 14-21 to the top-seeded Dane.

The first game began with Lakshya showcasing his potential, engaging in long rallies and taking an early lead.

He played aggressively, forcing Axelsen into errors and securing a 15-9 advantage. However, Axelsen's strategic play came to the fore.

Lakshya goes down in straight sets to Axelsen 😢💔



After Lakshya went 7-0 up in the second set, Axelsen came storming back to win the set and match. 🏸



Lakshya Sen will have another shot at a medal in the bronze medal match🥉



Score - 2⃣0⃣-2⃣2⃣, 1⃣4⃣-2⃣1⃣#Badminton #Paris2024… https://t.co/E6qgAATbbM pic.twitter.com/259qHMmNvQ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 4, 2024

The Danish player saved two game points and won four consecutive points to snatch the first game 22-20 from Lakshya's grasp.



In the second game, Lakshya started strong again, racing to a 7-0 lead. His aggressive net play and powerful smashes put Axelsen on the back foot.

However, the world number one demonstrated why he is a champion, gradually closing the gap and capitalizing on Lakshya's errors.

Axelsen's precise smashes and tactical acumen allowed him to regain control and eventually secure a 21-14 victory, sealing his place in the final.

Despite the loss, Lakshya Sen's performance in the tournament has been commendable. His ability to challenge a player of Axelsen's caliber highlights his growth.

Lakshya still has a chance to win a medal as he will play in the bronze medal playoff against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia on Monday. This match will be crucial for Lakshya as he aims to secure a podium finish at the Olympics.

The semifinal defeat marks Lakshya's eighth loss against Axelsen.