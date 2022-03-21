Lakshya Sen signs commercial deal with Baseline Ventures

The current badminton sensation Lakshya Sen has signed a deal with Baseline Ventures to represent his commercial portfolio and agreements.

Announcing the news on their social media platforms, Baseline Ventures tweeted and said, "We are thrilled to welcome the hottest Sen-sation on the badminton circuit, to the Baseline family."

In an official statement, Baseline Ventures Co-founder, Ramkrishna R said, "We at Baseline Ventures are very pleased to represent Lakshya Sen who, in his young career, has achieved significant milestones. As he continues to challenge new frontiers in world badminton, our team of talent management specialists are excited to nurture 'Brand Lakshya'. We would like to thank Lakshya, his family and the team at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) for reposing faith in us."



Lakshya recently won a silver medal at the All England Open 2022 and the 20-year-old shuttler became the youngest Indian to reach the final of the prestigious badminton tournament. He also became the 5th Indian and first in 21 years to reach the All England Open final.

Over the last few months, the young badminton player has been on a consistent rise and stunned higher-ranked players on the court.

Baseline Ventures already manages Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who signed a multi-crore deal with the company after winning her first Olympic medal in 2016.