Lakshya Sen achieves career-best world rank

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen, on Tuesday, achieved his career best world rank as he rose to number 6 in the latest men's singles ranking released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The 21-year-old jumped two places from his previous best of 8th to 6th in the rankings released for the second-week of 2022 November. Lakshya's leap forward comes despite two first-round exits in his previous two tournaments.

Sen had first lost in the first round of 2022 French Open against fellow Indian Kidambi Srikanth, before facing the same fate at the 2022 Hylo Open a week later against NG Ka Long Angus.

The Commonwealth Games champion has since withdrawn from the upcoming 2022 Australia Open citing medical reasons. He would not been seen in action at the year-end World Tour Finals either.

Among others, PV Sindhu has once reached top 5 in the world after dropping down last week, while the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too have jumped a place to number 7.

The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand too reached a career-high of 25 with a leap of 5 places, thanks to their semifinal finish at the Hylo Open, while the young Malavika Bansod gained four places to sit at number 35 in the women's singles rankings.

Bansod is now just two spots below the Olympic medallist at veteran who maintains her place at 33 from the last week.