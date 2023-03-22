BWF Rankings: Lakshya Sen drops six places to World rank 25

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen has dropped six places to World number 25 after a dismal show at the All England Championships last week.

Lakshya ended 2022 with a World rank of 7 but since the start of 2023, he has seen constant fall owing to early exits from the Malaysia Open, India Open, and German Open.

Playing in the Swiss Open this week, Lakshya will have a chance to gain some ranking points if he performs well. Last year, Sen had a rampaging run in the European circuit early in the season, winning the India Open and reaching the finals at Germany and All England.

Despite entering All England semi-finals and beating three high-ranked pairs, the duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly dropped one place to World number 18 in a shocking development.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy maintained his place in the top 10 as he is stationed at world number 9 and Kidambi Srikanth gained places to enter the Top 20 with a world rank of 20.

PV Sindhu stayed at the ninth spot, while Saina Nehwal, who had skipped the German Open, All England Championships, and Swiss Open, slipped five places to the 32nd spot.

In men's doubles, the duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained world no. 6 despite an early exit from the All England Championships. Satwik who is coming back from an injury will look to make a good start at the upcoming Swiss Open.

Top Indian shuttlers will be featured in the Swiss Open this week which is BWF Super 300 tournament.