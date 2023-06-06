Lakshya Sen returns to world's top 20 after a good show at Thailand Open

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen returned to the world's top 20 after a good show at the Thailand Open in the latest released BWF World rankings on Tuesday.

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya is currently ranked 19th in the world after jumping four places from 23rd.

Sen started 2023 as world number 10 but his ranking dropped significantly after multiple first-round exits. He dropped to world rank 25 in March before his ascend back into the world top 20.

A semi-final exit at Thailand Open helped Lakshya jump four places back to world rank 19.

Lakshya falters in the #ThailandOpen2023 semifinal!



The Indian ace, whose form has been up & down since the start of 2023, played a fantastic first game against his close mate 🇹🇭's Kunlavut Vitidsarn, but ran out of steam after that.



Score: 21-13, 17-21, 13-21#Badminton 🏸 pic.twitter.com/QzzaQkI3ZJ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 3, 2023

In men's singles, HS Prannoy remained at world rank 8 while Kidambi Srikanth dropped to world rank 23.



After a stupendous show at Thailand Open, Kiran George returned to the world top 50 with a jump of 13 places. Priyanshu Rajawat, Mithun Manjunath, and Sameer Verma also maintained their place in the world's top 50.

In women's singles, PV Sindhu remained at world rank 13 after an early exit against Michelle Li in Thailand Open.

Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dropped to world rank 5 after a poor show in Thailand while MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila remained at world rank 23.

In Women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand remain at world rank 15 as they are out of action since Sudirman Cup.

Indian shuttlers will have a good chance to improve their ranking further as they contest at Singapore Open 2023.