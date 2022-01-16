Lakshya Sen beats world champion to win his first Super 500 title

Lakshya Sen beat reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew 24-22, 21-17 in the India Open men's singles final.

This was his first Super 500 title and the biggest title of his senior career yet.

He won the India Open on his debut. He is the third Indian men's singles player after Prakash Padukone in 1981 and Srikanth Kidambi in 2015 to win the India Open title.

He is the first men's singles player from India to win a BWF Super 500 or higher title as this current format was started in 2018.

More to follow...