WATCH: Lakshya Sen's audacious no-look backhand flick in Olympics

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated third-seed shuttler Jonatan Christie in the group stage game to qualify for the knock-out round of the men's singles event at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

The Indian shuttler was in supreme form and defeated Christie in straight games. He won 21-18, 21-12.

Despite starting poorly and Christie leading 8-2 in the first game, Lakshya made a fine comeback and displayed an array of shots to defeat Christie comprehensively.

While the whole match had brilliant shots from both shuttlers, the moment of the game came when Lakshya pulled off an audacious backhand flick in the first game.

WATCH: Lakshya Sen pulls off the audacious backhand flick against Jonatan Christie

Leading 19-18 in the first game, Lakshya returned one of Christie's shots with a no-look backhand flick and then won the point one shot later. He would later go on to win the next point and pocket the first game.

The Indian shuttler has been in supreme fitness and his court coverage has been brilliant.

In the second game, there was a moment when Lakshya stretched to his maximum to retrieve a back-court shot from Christie.

With this win, Lakshya has topped Group L and will move to the pre-quarterfinals. He is likely to face fellow Indian shuttler HS Prannoy who is expected to Group K.

Indian shuttlers have put a good show at Olympics till now with PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Lakshya making it to the knockout rounds.

In women's doubles Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto exited.