Lakshya Sen advances to quarterfinals at Indonesia Open

Lakshya Sen, the star Indian shuttler, advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament, on Thursday. Sen defeated Japan's Kenta Nishimoto with ease, securing a 21-9, 21-15 victory in the pre-quarterfinal match on Thursday.

While Sen's win was a highlight, it was a disappointing day for India's women's doubles teams. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were narrowly defeated by Japan's Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.

Lakshya Sen is BALLING again! 🔥🔥



The Indian star advances to the #IndonesiaOpen2024 quarterfinals with a straight games win over WR 12 Kenta Nishimoto.



Score: 21-9, 21-15 pic.twitter.com/MD2rVmCKOa — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 6, 2024

Despite a hard-fought battle, the Indian duo fell 21-19, 19-21, 19-21 in an intense Round-of-16 match. Similarly, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa exited the tournament after losing to South Korea's Ha Na Baek and So-Hee Lee 21-13, 19-21, 21-13.



In upcoming matches, the Indian mixed doubles pair B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy are set to face China's formidable duo, Siwei Zheng and Yaqiong Huang.

Additionally, in the men's singles, Priyansh Rajawat will compete against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn, the reigning world champion, and last year's World Championships gold medallist.