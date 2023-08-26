'We lacked execution'- Satwik Rankireddy after BWF World C'ships exit

World number two pair Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty admitted that 'lack of execution' during the quarterfinal loss at the BWF World Championships cost them another medal at the event on Friday.

The Indian pair were stunned by the Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen backed by a vociferous crowd in the Royal Arena of Copenhagen, Denmark.

"We played bad and lacked execution. We are not comfortable in the match but we took it close, so that is some positive for us," said Satwik after the match.

Bronze medalist at the 2022 World Championships, Satwik/Chirag failed to produce their attacking game and went down 18-21, 19-21 against the 11th-seeded home pair of Astrup/Rasmussen.

Astrup-Rasmussen beats second-seed Satwik-Chirag 21-18, 21-19. The Danes ensure themselves a medal at the #BWFWorldChampionships2023

Chirag Shetty was finding it tough while Satwik tried to keep the pair in the match but in the end, lapses in defense cost them the match.



"We missed our rhythm today. I was not playing at my level. I guess it happens in sports but it is a big learning for me and Satwik as a pair," Chirag said.

The Indian pair also felt the heat of the crowd that was ferociously backing the Danish Pair.

"I think we were better prepared before entering the court but the crowd put some pressure on us," said Satwik.

"We have played huge crowds before, we did it in Indonesia. We defeated world number one there but I guess this time we took more pressure," he added further.

With the Asian Games less than a month away, the Indian pair will have to regroup and work on the loopholes.

"We win when it is our day but when it is not our day, we learn. We learn how to develop more strategy and what our strong point is. We will work on it and come back stronger," Satwik signed off.