WATCH: Kunlavut Vitidsarn stuns Viktor Axelsen to win India Open 2023

World number 8 Kunlavut Vitidsarn stuns World Champion Viktor Axelsen in the finals to India Open 2023 to win the title in front of a packed crowd at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

On a sunday when the national captial turned up in numbers to watch the best of badminton in the finals, Kunalvut produced the second upset of the day after An Sue Young defeated Akane Yamaguchi in the Women's singles final.

This was Kunlavut's first win against Viktor Axelsen in any tournament. He broke into wild celebrations after winning the title.

Watch it here:

Kunlavut Vitidsarn breaks into wild celebrations as he defeats World Champion Viktor Axelsen to win the India Open 2023.



What a match!!!#Badminton | #IndiaOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/r89jkgNYem — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) January 22, 2023

Kunlavut Vitidsarn defeated Viktor Axelsen in marathon match which went on for 64 minutes by 22-20, 10-21, 21-12.

Earlier in the day, An Se Young defeated women's world champion Akane Yamaguchi in a marathon match which went for more than a hour.

With this match, India successfully hosted it's first Super 750 badminton tournament as India Open was upgraded from Super 500 last year.



