Badminton
Korea Open 2022 Semifinals LIVE: Srikanth in action — Scores, Updates, Blog
Tricky contests await Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth as they vie for the finals at the Korea Open 2022. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the Korea Open 2022!
After a decent week of badminton action at the Palma Stadium in Suncheon, we are down to only two Indian badminton stars - PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth remaining in the fray.
Sindhu takes on rising Korean sensation and 2021 World Tour Finals champ An Seyoung while Kidambi Srikanth takes on Indonesian veteran Jonatan Christie for a place in the finals.
Follow all updates live here:
Live Updates
- 9 April 2022 6:12 AM GMT
Kidambi trying to hang on
Kidambi Srikanth is bringing out those famous smashes and reduces the deficit to 14-15 before Christie gives the Indian a taste of his own medicine to edge ahead at 17-14.
- 9 April 2022 6:03 AM GMT
11-8
The same scoreline as in the first game at the mid-game break, but it is Jonatan Christie who has the advantage this time around. Srikanth was down on his haunches after that last point as he realises this contest is slipping away from him rather quickly.
- 9 April 2022 5:55 AM GMT
Christie on the charge
Aggression from Jonatan Christie rightaway in the second game as he takes an early 3-0 lead. Srikanth seems to be out of ideas for now.
- 9 April 2022 5:52 AM GMT
Srikanth surrenders Game 1
He started off so well did Srikanth, but Jonatan Christie has emerged on top at the end of the first game. The Indonesian pockets it 21-19 in 25 minutes.
Tough road ahead for Kidambi Srikanth after messing up this set.
- 9 April 2022 5:45 AM GMT
Errors creeping in from Srikanth
The errors are slowly creeping inside Srikanth's game as he smashes one right into the net and helps Christie equalise at 15-15. The first game is beautifully poised. Who will prevail?
- 9 April 2022 5:38 AM GMT
11-8
This is an excellent start for Srikanth against a higher-ranked Jonatan Christie. The Indian is moving well on the court and has a three-point advantage at the first mid-game break. The Indonesian, on the other hand, is slowly trying to find his groove.
- 9 April 2022 5:30 AM GMT
Good start for Srikanth
Christie won the first point of the match, but Kidambi Srikanth has bounced back well and enjoys an early lead at 5-1.
- 9 April 2022 5:23 AM GMT
Kidambi Srikanth in action!
The final Indian standing at the Korea Open 2022, Kidambi Srikanth is out on court number 1 alongside Indonesia's Jonatan Christie now.
- 9 April 2022 3:58 AM GMT
PV Sindhu LOSES!
There's that. Sindhu's fourth loss against An Se Young in as many matches and it has come in a 48-minute long battle. The second-seeded Young, on the other hand, makes it to her first ever Korea Open final and will be in action in front of her home crowd tomorrow for the Super 500 title.
Final Scoreline - 21-14, 21-17 in favour of An Se Young.
- 9 April 2022 3:50 AM GMT
Getting more and more difficult for Sindhu
An Se Young is finding gaps with ease and has left no room for error. Sindhu trails 14-17 in the second game and this might be over soon.