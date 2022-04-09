Korea Open 2022 Semifinals LIVE: Srikanth in action — Scores, Updates, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the Korea Open 2022!

After a decent week of badminton action at the Palma Stadium in Suncheon, we are down to only two Indian badminton stars - PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth remaining in the fray.

Sindhu takes on rising Korean sensation and 2021 World Tour Finals champ An Seyoung while Kidambi Srikanth takes on Indonesian veteran Jonatan Christie for a place in the finals.

Follow all updates live here: