Korea Open 2022: All you need to know, Schedule, Indian Squad, Where to Watch, Live Stream

Badminton action swings back to Asia after a month-long European tour as the Korea Open 2022 is set to begin on April 5th at Suncheon. The BWF Super 500 event will feature top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, among others, as they vie to keep the good streak of wins going for Indian badminton.

Being held after 2 years, the Korea Open Super 500 will be a happy hunting ground for the Indian shuttlers who had a brilliant outing in Europe, finishing with medals from every tournament they participated (German Open, All England, Swiss Open, Polish Open, Orleans Masters) in. The 2022 badminton season has been extremely fruitful for Indian badminton stars, especially with Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag, and HS Prannoy doing consistently well.

To make things more comfortable, Indians have also been handed an easy draw. Fresh from her Swiss Open win, Sindhu will enter the Korea Open as the third seed while Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen have been drawn as the fifth and sixth seeds, respectively. On the other hand, Satwik-Chirag are the third seeds at the Super 500 tournament and the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy are the fourth seeds.

Here's all you need to know about the Korea Open 2022:



Tournament: KOREA OPEN BADMINTON CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

Dates: 5th -10th April 2022

Venue: Palma Stadium

City: Suncheon, Korea

Category: BWF World Tour Super 500

Prize Money: USD 360,000

Indian squad for Korea Open 2022:



Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Sourabh Verma, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy, Kiran George

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli

Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila, B. Sumeeth Reddy-Navaneeth Bokka, Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Women's Doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy, Palak Arora-Unnati Hooda

Mixed Doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa-B. Sumeeth Reddy

Where to watch Korea Open 2022?



Indian badminton fans can now enjoy their favourite sport live on TV networks, as the Korea Open 2022 will also be telecasted on VH1, MTV and History TV18. The telecast should take place from the quarterfinal stages.

Where to live stream Korea Open 2022?

All the matches of the tournament will be live-streamed on Voot Select. Badminton fans across the globe can also watch the matches live on BWF's official YouTube channel.