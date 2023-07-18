Korea Open: Satwik/Chirag sail into pre-quarterfinals

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Korea Open 2023 on Tuesday.

The third seeded Indian men's doubles pair beat Thailand's Supak Jomkoh/Kittinupong Kedren 21-16, 21-14 in straight games to advance. They were trailing in the second game but came up with the goods to seal the match in straight games.

A BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, Satwik and Chirag will rise to world rank 2 if they win the title.

Next 🎯 in sight!Satwik/Chirag move into the pre-quarters of the #KoreaOpen2023 after defeating Supak Jomkoh/Kittinupong Kedren of 🇹🇭 in straight games.Score: 21-16, 21-14 pic.twitter.com/fsbKxaRXeR — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 18, 2023

Satwik and Chirag were the only Indians to register a victory on the first day of the tournament.

Earlier, the other men's doubles duo Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun retired in their match with an injury.

Among qualifiers, Harshit Aggarwal and Shashwat Dalal failed to progress.

India's singles stars, including PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will begin their campaigns at the Korea Open on Wednesday.