Badminton
Korea Open: Satwik/Chirag sail into pre-quarterfinals
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their Round of 32 match at the BWF Super 500 Korea Open on Tuesday. India's singles stars begin their campaigns on Wednesday.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Korea Open 2023 on Tuesday.
The third seeded Indian men's doubles pair beat Thailand's Supak Jomkoh/Kittinupong Kedren 21-16, 21-14 in straight games to advance. They were trailing in the second game but came up with the goods to seal the match in straight games.
A BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, Satwik and Chirag will rise to world rank 2 if they win the title.
Satwik and Chirag were the only Indians to register a victory on the first day of the tournament.
Earlier, the other men's doubles duo Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun retired in their match with an injury.
Among qualifiers, Harshit Aggarwal and Shashwat Dalal failed to progress.
India's singles stars, including PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will begin their campaigns at the Korea Open on Wednesday.