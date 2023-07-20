Asian Games
Badminton

Korea Open: Satwik/Chirag move to quarters, HS Prannoy loses

Indian pair Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the quarter-finals of the Korea Open while HS Prannoy bowed out.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 20 July 2023 11:30 AM GMT

World number 3 men's doubles pair Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated He Ji Ting and Zhao Hao Dong of China to move to the quarter-finals of Korea Open 2023 on Wednesday.

With their straight games win against the Chinese pair, Satwik/Chirag remains the only Indian representation at the BWF Super 500 tournament as HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand exited the tournament after their losses.

The Indian pair won comfortably against the Chinese opponents with a score of 21-17, 21-15. They will face fifth-seeded Japanese pair Takuro Hoki and Yugo Koboyahsi

In men's singles, HS Prannoy made an early exit as he lost his second-round match to Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong. World number 10 Prannoy, seeded fifth in the tournament, lost 15-21 21-19 18-21 to his opponent ranked eight places below him in a closely-contested match that lasted one hour and six minutes.

Meanwhile, Priyanshu Rajawat gave world number 4 Kodai Naraoka a run for his money before losing 4-21 21-18 17-21 in a second-round match that went on for one hour 22 minutes.

The Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand was no match to the second-seeded South Korean opponents Na Ha Baek and Hee So Lee as they lost 11-21 4-21 in just 33 minutes in the second round.

The same was in the Indian mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy as they lost to the fourth-seeded Chinese team of Zhe Yan Feng and Ping Dong Huang 15-21 12-21 in 35 minutes.

