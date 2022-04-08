Badminton
Korea Open 2022 Quarterfinals LIVE: Sindhu, Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag in action — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Indian shuttlers will feature in four quarterfinal clashes at the Korea Open 2022 - with Sindhu and Srikanth in singles and Satwik-Chirag and Ashwini-Sikki in doubles. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarter-finals of the Korea Open 2022!
Indian shuttlers are set to feature in two singles and two doubles clashes as they vie for semi-finals spots at Suncheon at the BWF Super 500 tournament. In singles, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action as they take on Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Korea's Son Wanho, respectively.
In the doubles, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will be clashing against locals Kang Minhyuk/Seo Seungjae while Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy will open their campaign in the quarters against Eom Hye Won/Bo Ryeong Kim for a place in the semi-finals.
Follow all updates live:
Live Updates
- 8 April 2022 3:11 AM GMT
Kidambi Srikanth is on business mode here! He wraps up Game 1 real quick!
Kidambi Srikanth displays some rock-solid form and takes the first game, 21-12! He is being really dominant here.
- 8 April 2022 3:09 AM GMT
Srikanth is good with his net defense and leads at 19-12!
Srikanth moves gallantly on the court and is being good at the net, flicking winners!
- 8 April 2022 3:05 AM GMT
And Kidambi Srikanth is off to a flying start here!
Kidambi Srikanth makes a heady start to this quarterfinal and he leads at 11-8! Let's go!
- 8 April 2022 2:40 AM GMT
First up from the Indians, it will be Kidambi Srikanth in action!
Kidambi Srikanth has been fantastic in his two matches so far and produced quite the dominant show. Eager to continue that streak, the World Championships silver medallist will clash against Korea's Son Wanho in the quarterfinals.
This will be the 12th meeting between the two and interestingly, the World No. 78 Wanho has the advantage in their head to head. Srikanth will have to play carefully!
- 8 April 2022 2:34 AM GMT
A very good morning as we welcome you to the quarterfinals day at the Korea Open!
Medal prospects seem very high for Indian shuttlers as they are into the quarter-finals of the Korea Open 2022 - in two singles: men's and women's and two doubles: men's and women's, again, and remain keen on making it to the semifinals, closer towards a medal.
Here's what the day ahead looks like!