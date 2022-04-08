Korea Open 2022 Quarterfinals LIVE: Sindhu, Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag in action — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarter-finals of the Korea Open 2022!

Indian shuttlers are set to feature in two singles and two doubles clashes as they vie for semi-finals spots at Suncheon at the BWF Super 500 tournament. In singles, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action as they take on Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Korea's Son Wanho, respectively.

In the doubles, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will be clashing against locals Kang Minhyuk/Seo Seungjae while Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy will open their campaign in the quarters against Eom Hye Won/Bo Ryeong Kim for a place in the semi-finals.

Follow all updates live: