CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Korea Open 2022 Quarterfinals LIVE: Sindhu, Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag in action — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Indian shuttlers will feature in four quarterfinal clashes at the Korea Open 2022 - with Sindhu and Srikanth in singles and Satwik-Chirag and Ashwini-Sikki in doubles. Follow LIVE.

Indian shuttler Kidamabi Srikanth and PV Sindhu German Open (Source BAI)
X

Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu (Source BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-08T08:47:29+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarter-finals of the Korea Open 2022!

Indian shuttlers are set to feature in two singles and two doubles clashes as they vie for semi-finals spots at Suncheon at the BWF Super 500 tournament. In singles, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action as they take on Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Korea's Son Wanho, respectively.

In the doubles, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will be clashing against locals Kang Minhyuk/Seo Seungjae while Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy will open their campaign in the quarters against Eom Hye Won/Bo Ryeong Kim for a place in the semi-finals.

Follow all updates live:

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Bai Kidambi Srikanth PV Sindhu Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty Ashwini Ponappa Sikki Reddy 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X