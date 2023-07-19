Badminton
Korea Open 2023, Day 2: PV Sindhu suffers shock exit — Live Score, Updates, Blog
PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth are among a host of Indians playing at the BWF Super 500 Korea Open on Wednesday.
Singles stars PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will begin their Round of 32 campaign at the BWF World Tour Super 500 Korea Open on Wednesday.
Priyanshu Rajawat and the mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy progressed by winning their matches early in the day. PV Sindhu was among those to exit in the first stage.
Remaining Matches: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Tanya Hemanth
- 19 July 2023 7:12 AM GMT
PV Sindhu's miseries continue
PV Sindhu now faces what is one the toughest phases of her career. At the age of 28, she has dropped out of the top 16 for the first time in a long long time. Find out more:
- 19 July 2023 7:01 AM GMT
PV Sindhu loses 18-21, 21-10, 13-21
Who would have seen this coming! PV Sindhu loses to Yu Po Pai of Chinese Taipei, the world rank 22 player. Sindhu said earlier this week her US Open loss has had a 'significant emotional impact'. The Korea Open first round exit so soon after that spells big trouble for India's top woman shuttler.
- 19 July 2023 6:58 AM GMT
Sindhu in trouble in third game
Sindhu and Yo Po Pai go toe to toe till the interval, but then Sindhu's game deserts her again. Loses a series of points to now be trailing 13-18.
- 19 July 2023 6:50 AM GMT
Ashmita Chaliha goes down fighting
A 21-10 win for Sindhu in the 2nd game, Yu Po Pai is facing the full wrath of the Indian.
Meanwhile, Ashmita is having a great match against Chen Yu Fei, but her unforced errors are letting her down again. Against a top quality opponent like this, that part of her game continues to let her down. She trails 10-18 in the second and seemingly final game.
- 19 July 2023 6:33 AM GMT
Sindhu comes back with vengeance
Sindhu loses the first game 18-21, but she comes back with a vengeance in the second. Sindhu is up 13-7 even as the Taipei shuttler tries to keep up.
Ashmita Chaliha is currently playing on Court 3, she trails 13-17 in her first game.
- 19 July 2023 6:16 AM GMT
Sindhu fights back
PV Sindhu started the Korea Open campaign on the worst possible note, she was 2-8 down in the first game. But she has fought back as the match has gone on. It's down to the wire at 14-16 now.
Meanwhile, Mithun Manjunath has lost tamely in two games.
- 19 July 2023 6:02 AM GMT
Now on court: PV Sindhu vs Yu Po Pai
Malvika Bansod also suffers a first round loss. Mithun Manjunath also loses his first game and needs a miracle to come back.
Now on court 4, PV Sindhu steps out.
- 19 July 2023 5:36 AM GMT
Malvika Bansod vs Tai Tzu
Rohan and Sikki move into the R16 after a straight games win. The first win of the day after Priyanshu early in the day.
Aakarshi Kashyap meanwhile loses in straight games to Zhang. 12-21, 17-21 the score of her match. Now, Malvika Bansod is taking the court against Tai Tzu Ying.
- 19 July 2023 5:03 AM GMT
Rohan/Sikki close in on win
Aakarshi has lost the first game and looks to be going down in straight games. This despite her early lead, which she could not hold on to.
Meanwhile, Rohan and Sikki are closing in on a win against their opponents from Philippines. Up 21-17, 19-17.
- 19 July 2023 4:33 AM GMT
Aakarshi Kashyap in action
Two matches featuring Indians going on. Aakarshi Kashyap is in action against Yi Man Zhang of China.
Meanwhile, the mixed doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor has started playing. A tight 6-5 first game going on there.