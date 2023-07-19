Korea Open 2023, Day 2: PV Sindhu suffers shock exit — Live Score, Updates, Blog

Korea Open Live: Singles stars PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will begin their Round of 32 campaign at the BWF World Tour Super 500 Korea Open on Wednesday.

Priyanshu Rajawat and the mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy progressed by winning their matches early in the day. PV Sindhu was among those to exit in the first stage.

Remaining Matches: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Tanya Hemanth

Follow Live: