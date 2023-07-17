Korea Open 2023: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth among Indians in action — Draw, Live Streaming, Preview

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will continue their quest for a maiden title of the season when they begin their campaign at the Korea Open Super 500 tournament on Tuesday.

While titles eluded Sindhu and Srikanth, with more than half the season already over, HS Prannoy managed to claim Super 500 crown at Malaysia this year and he would be hoping to hold on to his form.

Prannoy missed both the US and Canada Open while Srikanth has been out of action since last month’s Indonesia Open. Fifth seed Prannoy will take on german Julien Carraggi in his opening round.

Lakshya Sen has withdrawn from this tournament after his semifinal finish at US Open last week. Sameer Verma, Tanisha/Ashwini and the Panda sisters Rituparna and Swetaparna are some others to have withdrawn.

The men’s singles draw will also have Orleans Masters champion Priyanshu Rajawat, national champion Mithun Manjunath and 2022 Odisha Open winner Kiran George. While Rajawat will face a qualifier, Mithun is pitted against Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong and Kiran will square off against Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei.



In women’s singles, Aakarshi Kashyap and Malvika Bansod will face uphill task against China’s Zhang Yi Man and Olympic silver medallist Tai Tzu Ying respectively.

Three Indian Women Singles players have been promoted from qualifiers to main draw. Tasnim Mir will face Kim Ga Eun of Korea while Tanya Hemanth will square off againt Saena Kawakami of Japan. Ashmita Chaliha will have tough task against olympic champion Chen Yufie.

All eyes will also be on Indonesia Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty when they take the court against Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren in men’s doubles. Men’s doubles pair of and MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila are also in fray.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand too will look for a good outing as they have got walkover from Bulgarian sisters Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva in opening round and will face second seed Korean pair of Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee in next round

Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa will pair up with their respective partners Rohan Kapoor and B Sumeeth Reddy in mixed doubles.

Korea Open 2023 Indian squad

Men’s singles

Main Draw: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat, Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George

Qualifiers: Harshit Aggarwal, Shashwat Dalal

Women’s singles

Main draw: PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Tanya Hemanth, Tasnim Mir

Men’s doubles

Main draw: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila

Women’s doubles

Main draw: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand

Mixed doubles

Main draw: Reddy B. Sumeeth/Ashwini Ponnappa, Rohan Kapoor/Reddy Sikki

Korea Open 2023, Where To Watch:

Live streaming of the Korea Open 2023 Tournament will be available on the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel - BWF TV. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Korea Open 2023 on Jio Cinema also.

Sports 18 will live telecast matches of Court 1 of the Korea Open 2023 live in India.