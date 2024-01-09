Malaysia Open: Srikanth stages stunning upset against Christie, Aakarshi loses

Kidambi Srikanth made a rollicking start to his campaign in 2024 with a come-from-behind victory over world no. 5 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the first round of Malaysia Open, the season-opening BWF Super 1000 tournament, in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. Srikanth won the match 12-21, 21-18, 21-16 in an hour and five minutes.

Srikanth, who failed to make it to a single semifinal on the World Tour and slipped to world rank 24 last year, lost the one-sided opening game 12-21 in their first meeting in around two years.

The former world no. 1 Indian shuttler, however, did not lose tempo as he staged a comeback in the match by drawing level in a closely fought second game. Srikanth won the game 21-18, defying Christie, the reigning French Open winner, a chance of winning the match in straight games.

Great start to the Malaysia Open for Kidambi Srikanth as he goes past Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in three games to move into the RO16.



Score: 12-21, 21-18, 21-16#PETRONASMalaysiaOpen2024 pic.twitter.com/vdiUsyw9bJ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 9, 2024

In the deciding third game, Srikanth held his composure and defeated Christie, who had recently recovered from a left leg injury and thumped the Indonesian player 21-16.



This was, meanwhile, Srikanth's third straight win over Christie. In their previous two meetings in 2022, Srikanth defeated Christie in straight games, including a win at the Thomas Cup.

In women's singles, however, Aakarshi Kashyap was no match for Zhang Yi Man of China as she lost 15-21, 15-21.

Later today, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila in men's doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa and Panda sisters - Rutaparna and Swetaparna - in women's doubles will be in action in their respective first-round matches.