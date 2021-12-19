Badminton
Kidambi Srikanth becomes first Indian male to win World Championship silver - Social Media reactions
Kidambi Srikanth fell to a 15-21, 20-22 loss to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew.
The first-ever Indian male shuttler to play in the final of the BWF World Championship Final, Kidambi Srikanth, had to settle for a silver medal after falling to a straight games defeat to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew.
The 28-year-old Srikanth looked in control with an 11-7 lead in the first game, but things went downhill soon after. The Singaporean came out all guns blazing post the mid-game interval to win the first game 21-15. Srikanth trailed 9-11 in the second game but fought back well to take an 18-16 lead later.
Just when it looked like the former world number 1 will push this into a decider, unforced errors piled up from the Indian. Srikanth did manage to save two championship points but eventually succumbed to loss 20-22 in the second game.
Here is how social media reacted to Kidambi Srikanth's heartbreaking loss: