Kidambi Srikanth becomes first Indian male to win World Championship silver - Social Media reactions

The first-ever Indian male shuttler to play in the final of the BWF World Championship Final, Kidambi Srikanth, had to settle for a silver medal after falling to a straight games defeat to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew.

The 28-year-old Srikanth looked in control with an 11-7 lead in the first game, but things went downhill soon after. The Singaporean came out all guns blazing post the mid-game interval to win the first game 21-15. Srikanth trailed 9-11 in the second game but fought back well to take an 18-16 lead later.

Just when it looked like the former world number 1 will push this into a decider, unforced errors piled up from the Indian. Srikanth did manage to save two championship points but eventually succumbed to loss 20-22 in the second game.

Here is how social media reacted to Kidambi Srikanth's heartbreaking loss:

And the wait continues!!



1st medal for Kidambi Srikanth after 2019 gold at South Asian Games!! A silver in a World Championships to end the dry run is commendable. Keep fighting @srikidambi!#BWFWorldChampionships2021 — Savi (@Savi_S9) December 19, 2021





Loh Kean Yew is another living proof that never underestimate the unseeded as he is now World Championship champion. He got tough opponents but look at him now, amazing! Kidambi Srikanth becomes first Indian man as the Silver Medallist! Congrats to both! #BWC2021 — ㄱ ㄱ (@minosecchill) December 19, 2021





Incredible showcase of badminton from #KidambiSrikanth. He surely is the face of men's badminton in India. Utterly unbelievable but him losing the second match is much of a heartbreak though. Very well fought!! So, Silver it is🥈!#Badminton #BWFWorldChampionships — #ikaaaaa (@hashikaa_) December 19, 2021





Srikanth has been error prone throughout the tournament but still made it to the finals before he ran into #LohKeanYew who has been playing at a completely different level. But a silver at the #BWFWorldChampionships is still a historic feat for #Srikanth — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) December 19, 2021





Indians in Badminton World Championship:



P.V.Sindhu: 1x🥇2x🥈2x🥉

Saina Nehwal: 1x🥈 1x🥉

Prakash Padukone: 1x🥉

Sai Praneeth: 1x🥉

Jwala/Ashwini: 1x🥉

*Lakshya Sen: 1x🥉

*Srikanth Kidambi: 1x 🥈



Two new additions to Indian medalists at the #BWFWorldChampionships2021 — Raghav (@raghavv_01) December 19, 2021





Srikanth settles for silver 🥈#KidambiSrikanth goes down to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 15-21, 20-22 in the finals of #BWFWorldChampionships2021.



He came up short today, but Kidambi has scripted history by becoming the first Indian man to win silver at World Championships! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MTMWtNAWwd — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 19, 2021















