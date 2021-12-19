Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth becomes first Indian male to win World Championship silver - Social Media reactions

Kidambi Srikanth fell to a 15-21, 20-22 loss to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew.

Kidambi Srikanth will take on Singapore
X

Kidambi Srikanth (Source: BWF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 19 Dec 2021 2:53 PM GMT

The first-ever Indian male shuttler to play in the final of the BWF World Championship Final, Kidambi Srikanth, had to settle for a silver medal after falling to a straight games defeat to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew.

The 28-year-old Srikanth looked in control with an 11-7 lead in the first game, but things went downhill soon after. The Singaporean came out all guns blazing post the mid-game interval to win the first game 21-15. Srikanth trailed 9-11 in the second game but fought back well to take an 18-16 lead later.

Just when it looked like the former world number 1 will push this into a decider, unforced errors piled up from the Indian. Srikanth did manage to save two championship points but eventually succumbed to loss 20-22 in the second game.

Here is how social media reacted to Kidambi Srikanth's heartbreaking loss:










Badminton Kidambi Srikanth BWF World Championships 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X