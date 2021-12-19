Log In
Badminton

PHOTOS: Kidambi Srikanth wins silver, Lakshya Sen wins bronze at Badminton World Championships

Two Indian earned podium finishes at the BWF Badminton World Championships 2021. Here's a look at the photos from the medal ceremony.

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 19 Dec 2021 3:21 PM GMT

Indians wrap up the year with BWF Badminton World Championships, winning two medals at the showpiece event in Huelva, Spain.

Kidambi Srikanth finished off with silver after losing 15-21, 20-22 in the finals against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, thus becoming the first Indian to win a silver medal in men's singles event.


On the other hand, 20-year-old Lakshya Sen led a spirited fight to win the bronze medal in his maiden World Championships appearance. He eventually lost to Srikanth in the semifinals on Saturday in a tight contest of 21-17, 14-21, 17-21. It was the first time, that two Indians finished at the podium in the men's singles event of the World Championships. Here's a look at the photographs.


























Badminton BWF World Championships 
