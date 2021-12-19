Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
PHOTOS: Kidambi Srikanth wins silver, Lakshya Sen wins bronze at Badminton World Championships
Two Indian earned podium finishes at the BWF Badminton World Championships 2021. Here's a look at the photos from the medal ceremony.
Indians wrap up the year with BWF Badminton World Championships, winning two medals at the showpiece event in Huelva, Spain.
Kidambi Srikanth finished off with silver after losing 15-21, 20-22 in the finals against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, thus becoming the first Indian to win a silver medal in men's singles event.
On the other hand, 20-year-old Lakshya Sen led a spirited fight to win the bronze medal in his maiden World Championships appearance. He eventually lost to Srikanth in the semifinals on Saturday in a tight contest of 21-17, 14-21, 17-21. It was the first time, that two Indians finished at the podium in the men's singles event of the World Championships. Here's a look at the photographs.
