Kidambi Srikanth becomes the third Indian male shuttler to win a medal at BWF World Championships

Kidambi Srikanth will join a list of decorated Indian male shuttles as he has assured India a medal at the ongoing BWF World Championships. The 12 seed Indian shuttler has reached the semi-finals of the men's singles event after a phenomenal run from the first round onwards.

There are two other shuttles who have preceded Kidambi with this accolade. The first is Prakash Padukone who won a bronze medal in the 1983 Copenhagen World Championships. The other shuttler is Srikanth's teammate Sai Praneeth who won bronze in the 2019 World Championships held in Basel.

Kidambi Srikanth has had a stellar run at this year's tournament. He started off by beating Pablo Abian of Spain in the first round. This was followed up by a thrilling game against Li Shi Feng where Kidambi Srikanth won 15-21, 21-18, 21-17. Lu Guang Zu of China was up next and was defeated soundly by Srikanth in the round of 16. Quite surprisingly, Srikanth steamrolled his way again in the quarterfinals by defeating Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands by 21-8, 21-7.

This thereby confirms India's first medal at this year's BWF World Championships and the third medal overall at the BWF World Championships in the men's singles event.