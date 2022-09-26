Kidambi Srikanth awarded an honorary doctorate

Former World No. 1 badminton ace Kidambi Srikanth has picked up another feather in his cap as he will now be known as Dr Kidambi Srikanth after being awarded an honorary doctorate degree by Vignan University.

A member of India's Thomas Cup gold-winning team, Kidambi Srikanth attended the convocation ceremony of Vignan University, which is located in his hometown of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, and received the honorary doctorate degree in front of his family and friends.

Taking to his social media to announce this news of achievement, Kidambi Srikanth wrote: "I am beyond elated to share yet another milestone of my journey with all of you . I had the privilege of receiving the honorary doctorate from the renowned Vignan University. It was a very memorable day by itself but I was even more excited to share the day of this convocation …with the students of Vignan along with my beloved family and friends," he posted.

A silver medallist from the 2021 World Championships, Kidambi Srikanth had a decent run at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games as well, winning silver in the Mixed Team and bronze in the singles badminton events.



Kidambi Srikanth will be present at the 36th National Games in Gujarat as well, representing his state Andhra Pradesh next and is expected to compete in the Denmark Open on the BWF World Tour next, in October.