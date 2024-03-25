Spain Masters: Kidambi Srikanth sets sights on another strong performance

Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu will lead the Indian contingent in the final tournament of the European leg, the Spain Masters Super 300 Tournament, commencing on Tuesday amidst a reduced field.

Kidambi aims to sustain his momentum from last week's Swiss Open, where he clinched a semifinal finish, defeating renowned players like Lee Zii Jia along the way. Notably, this marked his first semifinal appearance of the year at the BWF World Tour.

The wait for an appearance in a FINAL continues for Srikanth...⏳



Kidambi Srikanth goes down to Lin Chun Yi 21-15, 9-21, 18-21 in the #SwissOpen2024 semifinal. The last BWF event that he reached the final in was the 2021 World C'ships. pic.twitter.com/djsJIKVfqV — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 23, 2024

His campaign will kick off against a qualifier in the first round, followed by a potential encounter with the formidable Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei in the second round, whom he conquered in straight games just last week.



Joining the fray in men's singles are Kiran George and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, with Lakshya Sen opting out to concentrate on the upcoming Asian Championships next month.

In the women's singles division, PV Sindhu, seeded second, will face off against Canada's Wen Yu Zhang in the opening round, possibly followed by a showdown with compatriot Malvika Bansod in the subsequent round.

Meanwhile, Ashmita Chaliha braces for a daunting challenge in her first-round fixture against Thailand's fourth-seeded Ratchanok Intanon.

The women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto is slated to confront a qualifying pair in their initial bout. With this event being the final world tour event to factor into the Race to Paris rankings, they are determined to improve their standings with aspirations of claiming the title.