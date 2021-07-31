Kevin Cordon becomes Gautemala's first-ever badminton player to reach Olympics semifinal

A peculiar feature of the Olympic Games is that it never fails to surprise the billions of sporting fans around the world. The same pattern has been repeated at Tokyo Olympics, as several new upsets and surprises have come our way in the past week. Among the most inspiring stories of all, is of the shuttler from Guatemala, Kevin Cordon who has reached the semifinals of Men's Singles in Badminton.

Kevin Cordon, a two-time Pan American Games champion entered the medal rounds in Badminton, after defeating Heo Kwanghee of South Korea 21-13, 21-18 in straight games. The 34-year-old became the first Latin American to reach the semifinals in Badminton, and is on course to become only the second athlete from his country to ever win an Olympic medal.

Kevin Cordon marches on into the semifinals

Kevin Cordon is ranked 59th in the BWF Rankings, and is appearing in his fourth Olympic Games. The veteran has made his participation at Tokyo 2020 count, which could probably be his final appearance at the multi-sport event. He took just 42 minutes to brush aside the Korean, Heo Kwanghee in straight games.

Heo Kwang hee had created the biggest upset in the Men's Singles draw, after he shocked the home favorite, Kento Momota in the group stage rounds. Kevin Cordon won his both group stage matches in straight games, and continued his impressive form in the knockout stages. Barring a poor show in the second game of his last 16 clash against Mark Caljouw, he has been in splendid touch, dropping just one game in his four outings so far.

It is a matter of huge pride for a country like Guatemala who have won just one medal in their Olympic history. Now, Kevin Cordon will have two shots at an Olympic medal, even if fails to win his semifinal match. He will face the Dane, Viktor Axelsen in the last four clash on Sunday. The fourth seeded Dane defeated Shi Yuqi of China in straight games in the quarterfinals.