Kerala CM congratulates HS Prannoy on winning Malaysia Masters

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday congratulated Indian shuttler H S Prannoy for winning the men's singles finals at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament in Kuala Lumpur.

Vijayan said Prannoy's outstanding performance not only makes Kerala proud, it would also inspire young athletes to continue their hard work. "Congratulations to HS Prannoy on his remarkable victory at the #MalaysiaMasters2023! His outstanding performance makes Kerala beam with pride and inspires young athletes to continue their hard work. Keep shining, @PRANNOYHSPRI!," the CM tweeted.



The Indian shuttler from Kerala had won a three-game final against China's Weng Hong Yang, who is ranked 34 in the world. The win has helped Prannoy, ranked 9 in the world, to claim his maiden BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Tour title and also the first singles crown of the year for India.

Prannoy has battled a series of injuries and health issues before turning his career around in the back end of 2021.