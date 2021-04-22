Jwala Gutta ties knot with Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal

Badminton star Jwala Gutta tied the marital knot with Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal on Thursday in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The celebrity couple has been dating for a while now, and made their relationship public on social media around two years ago.

Jwala Gutta was earlier married to fellow Indian shuttler Chetan Anand but divorced in 2011. It is Vishnu Vishal's second marriage as well. Vishal got married to film producer Ragini Nataraj in 2010 but separated in 2018. The couple has a son born in 2017.

Lovely pictures from the @TheVishnuVishal - @Guttajwala wedding ❤️ Wishing the new couple in town, a wonderful journey filled with happiness! #JWALAVISHED pic.twitter.com/MZ6GW71cXJ

Over the last two days, pictures from their private engagement, mehendi and haldi ceremonies have been widely shared by fans on Twitter and Instagram.



Vishnu and Jwala had announced their marriage date earlier this month on social media, stating that it would be a private affair, with the hashtag #JwalaVished.